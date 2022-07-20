WIS is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Midlands blood drive. On Aug. 4, 2022 you can donate at any of these locations across the Midlands from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Prisma Health Park Ridge, 400 Palmetto Health Parkway, Columbia, SC, 29212

Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC, 29229

USC Sumter-Nettles Building/Gym, 200 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC, 29150

Lexington Urgent Care (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.), 811 West Main St, Lexington, SC, 29072

To book your appointment, sign up at the link here and use sponsor code WIS.

