WIS is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Midlands blood drive. On Aug. 4, 2022 you can donate at any of these locations across the Midlands from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Prisma Health Park Ridge, 400 Palmetto Health Parkway, Columbia, SC, 29212
- Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC, 29229
- USC Sumter-Nettles Building/Gym, 200 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC, 29150
- Lexington Urgent Care (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.), 811 West Main St, Lexington, SC, 29072
To book your appointment, sign up at the link here and use sponsor code WIS.
