Troopers looking for answers after fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run accident.
The accident took place on I-26 West near St. Andrews Road, around 11: 45 p.m. on July 18.
Investigators say the car’s make and model is unknown, but the car will have damage to the front and back.
Officials are asking anyone with information to submit a tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
