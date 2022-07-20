SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer on I-26

Accident on I-26 blocks traffic Wednesday
Accident on I-26 blocks traffic Wednesday(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 has two lanes of traffic delayed Wednesday afternoon. The SCDOT said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported according to state troopers at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

Latest News

The House Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets in Columbia on July 19, 2022.
Conservative-led committee suggests near ban on abortions in SC
Conservative-led committee suggests near ban on abortions in SC
Conservative-led committee suggests near ban on abortions in SC
wis
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue each day with heat and humidity
Jay Lucas was named the Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Prisma Health.
Former South Carolina House Speaker named Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Prisma Health