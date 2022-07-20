TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 has two lanes of traffic delayed Wednesday afternoon. The SCDOT said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported according to state troopers at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Crash; I-26 WB: 2 mi W of Exit66, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 12:45PM. https://t.co/6awPtt9Ib1 | 12:49P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 20, 2022

