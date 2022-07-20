SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘This is nuts’: Massive hammerhead shark caught off East Coast

By Tyler Manion and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - A massive hammerhead shark was caught off the coast of South Carolina.

It likely would’ve set records, but the crew that caught the apex predator decided to release it back into the water, according to WTOC.

Charter fisherman Chip Michalove said the dorsal fin of the creature was as big as his leg.

“It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got a killer whale or a hammerhead on, this is nuts,’” he said.

For the fisherman, the second time was the charm.

“We saw this fish actually the day before, and I couldn’t get her to eat,” Michalove said.

So, he went back out to the same spot a day later, looking for the giant.

“I had some customers in from Virginia that were really really experienced and I knew that black tips or any type of mackerel, they weren’t going to be impressed with that,” he said.

Once they caught it, which Michalove said felt like hooking a submarine, the hammerhead dragged the boat for four miles. When they finally corralled it, the records were an afterthought.

“I love these sharks, they’ve given me a great life,” Michalove said. “If it wasn’t for them I don’t know where I’d be, so if I can do something to help them I’m happy to do it.”

Michalove catches sharks year round, but this experience hooked him deep.

“It’s just one of those things that take you a couple of days to recover from,” he said.

Michalove tagged the shark and hopes to see it again now that he’s back to normal operations.

“I mean, this is a fish that’s probably cycled through this area for probably 20 or 30 years so there’s a pretty decent chance she’ll be back,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Brown
Police searching for missing Columbia woman who never arrived at school
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets
The victim was identified from the InTown Suites shooting on Two Notch Rd.
Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting
Deshon Kirkland (left), Troy Keitt (middle) and Ti'yon Harriot (right) have all been arrested...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kershaw County
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon for the rest of the week
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run accident on...
Troopers looking for answers after fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
Secret Service Jan. 6 texts erased despite Congress’ request