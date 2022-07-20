SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Summer Makeup Tips featuring Makeup by Chanel

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This summer is all about the bold lip and shimmer in the world of makeup! Fashion and Style Contributor, Christine Stanley and Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw took a trip to Dillard’s at Columbiana Centre to get the perfect summer makeup look using Chanel’s makeup line.

This particular store offers customers FREE makeup appointments, guidance on the makeup products that work best for you and tips on how to maintain your look when you leave the counter.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road

Latest News

Soda City Live: Tim Tebow is coming to the capital city
Soda City Live: Tim Tebow is coming to the capital city
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis
Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent
Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent