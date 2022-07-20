Summer Makeup Tips featuring Makeup by Chanel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This summer is all about the bold lip and shimmer in the world of makeup! Fashion and Style Contributor, Christine Stanley and Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw took a trip to Dillard’s at Columbiana Centre to get the perfect summer makeup look using Chanel’s makeup line.

This particular store offers customers FREE makeup appointments, guidance on the makeup products that work best for you and tips on how to maintain your look when you leave the counter.

