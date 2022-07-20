Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A recent Spring Valley graduate announced Tuesday he will begin his career with Dominion Energy’s full-time apprentice lineman program.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Dominion Energy co-hosted a “signing day” for Justin McElveen, an 18-year-old who was the first to secure a full-time job with Dominion Energy through the partnership.

The South Carolina Chamber Foundation and Dominion Energy partnered together and expand pathways to recruit, employ, and retain underrepresented individuals.

“Justin’s success personifies exactly what we are trying to do at the South Carolina Chamber Foundation: create pathways to enhance diversity and inclusion and connect promising individuals to these opportunities,” Cynthia Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said.

Keller Kissam, President of Dominion Energy South Carolina says the rigors of working as an apprentice lineman requires strong work ethic, physical strength, and technical aptitude.

“Not everyone is cut out for it,” Kissam said.

Kissam says Dominion Energy is so proud of this partnership with the the Chamber Foundation, and hopes more qualified students will become aware of opportunities at Dominion Energy.

“For those who rise to meet the challenge, it can be a rewarding, well-paying career right out of high school to help provide a 24/7 critical service to our communities – without taking on college tuition debt,” Kissam said.

McElveen was among more than 50 students who attended Dominion Energy’s Skilled Trades Day in March, which supported the company’s commitment to developing a more inclusive workforce.

Spring Valley Principal Jeff Temoney says Spring Valley is eager to be a part of the Dominion Energy and South Carolina Chamber Foundation.

“Justin’s success is a prime example of what can be accomplished when we work together to create a workforce that reflects our vibrant and diverse communities better,” Principal Temoney said.

