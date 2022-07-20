SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership

McElveen, an 18-year-old from Columbia, is the first to secure a full-time position in Dominion...
McElveen, an 18-year-old from Columbia, is the first to secure a full-time position in Dominion Energy’s apprentice lineman program through the partnership with the South Carolina Chamber Foundation.(Dominion Energy)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A recent Spring Valley graduate announced Tuesday he will begin his career with Dominion Energy’s full-time apprentice lineman program.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Dominion Energy co-hosted a “signing day” for Justin McElveen, an 18-year-old who was the first to secure a full-time job with Dominion Energy through the partnership.

The South Carolina Chamber Foundation and Dominion Energy partnered together and expand pathways to recruit, employ, and retain underrepresented individuals.

“Justin’s success personifies exactly what we are trying to do at the South Carolina Chamber Foundation: create pathways to enhance diversity and inclusion and connect promising individuals to these opportunities,” Cynthia Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said.

Keller Kissam, President of Dominion Energy South Carolina says the rigors of working as an apprentice lineman requires strong work ethic, physical strength, and technical aptitude.

“Not everyone is cut out for it,” Kissam said.

Kissam says Dominion Energy is so proud of this partnership with the the Chamber Foundation, and hopes more qualified students will become aware of opportunities at Dominion Energy.

“For those who rise to meet the challenge, it can be a rewarding, well-paying career right out of high school to help provide a 24/7 critical service to our communities – without taking on college tuition debt,” Kissam said.

McElveen was among more than 50 students who attended Dominion Energy’s Skilled Trades Day in March, which supported the company’s commitment to developing a more inclusive workforce.

Spring Valley Principal Jeff Temoney says Spring Valley is eager to be a part of the Dominion Energy and South Carolina Chamber Foundation.

“Justin’s success is a prime example of what can be accomplished when we work together to create a workforce that reflects our vibrant and diverse communities better,” Principal Temoney said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Steven Galloway
Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter, suspect arrested
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: More storms, heat, & humidity this week
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS
SODA CITY LIVE: Carolina Classic hair and fashion show
File photo on Lake Murray, S.C.
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Murray in suspected drowning