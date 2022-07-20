Soda City Live: Tim Tebow is coming to the capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re invited to a night of worship, testimonies, and inspiration as the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosts “An Evening with Tim Tebow.”

Ervin Mack is the Midlands FCA multi-area director. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite anyone and everyone to the evening.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. The five-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst is most passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation. The mission of his organization is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves in more than 70 countries

Tim will share those stories and speak to a crowd of guests in the capital city Thursday, August 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shandon Baptist Church. The address is 5250 Forest Drive in Columbia near I-77. Tickets are $25 through July 31. Starting August 1, tickets are $30.

FCA’s vision and mission are at the heart of this event. FCA’s Vision is to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. FCA’s Mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church.

Get your tickets and register for the event at An Evening with Tim Tebow (fundeasy.com).

