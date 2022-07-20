SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent

Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent
Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be returning for its third year to the Carolina’s and the second year right here in the Midlands.

Before they extend an invitation to spectators, they are extending an invitation to vendors, sponsors and talent.

Model and vendor calls will be Sunday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location will be disclosed after registration which can be done through the link below.

The official event will be at the Metropolitan Convention Center on October 30 starting at 2 p.m.

Click here to register and for more details.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
generic crash
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-26 in Lexington Co.
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop
Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter

Latest News

Soda City Live: Jasmine Guy talks new movie shot in SC and hints at "A Different World" reboot
Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actress Jasmine Guy, Guy talks new movie shot in SC and hints at “A Different World” reboot
Soda City Live: Jasmine Guy talks new movie shot in SC and hints at "A Different World" reboot
Soda City Live: Jasmine Guy talks new movie shot in SC and hints at "A Different World" reboot
Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actress Jasmine Guy
Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actress Jasmine Guy
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis
Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis