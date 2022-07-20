Soda City Live: Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show seeking vendors and talent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be returning for its third year to the Carolina’s and the second year right here in the Midlands.

Before they extend an invitation to spectators, they are extending an invitation to vendors, sponsors and talent.

Model and vendor calls will be Sunday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location will be disclosed after registration which can be done through the link below.

The official event will be at the Metropolitan Convention Center on October 30 starting at 2 p.m.

Click here to register and for more details.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.