Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actress Jasmine Guy, Guy talks new movie shot in SC and hints at “A Different World” reboot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Award-winning actress Jasmine Guy is teaming up with local Bishop, Eric Davis of Word of God ministries for a suspense filled film.

The two are the stars of “The Lady Makers,” an inspiring and transformative look into the lives of three elderly Jewish sisters. The sisters were appointed by a Judge to house and socially rehabilitate three young women from socially troubled and diverse backgrounds. The lives of the Jewish sisters and the young women merge, but cultural and moral differences create an expected resistance.

Guy is in Columbia this week for a red-carpet premiere of the film which will be released on July 22nd. “Lady Makers” will be shown in select theatres and on the movie’s website, www/ladymakers.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.