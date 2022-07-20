RCSD searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to locate a 78-year-old woman.

Kiziah Goodwin was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes.

Officials also say she was last seen at her residence in Eastover on Tuesday, July 19.

Goodwin drives a light grey 2017 Honda Accord with license plate PZB860 and the vehicle has damage on the front right side, says investigators.

Deputies say Kiziah suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

If anyone has information on her location, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.