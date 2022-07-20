SkyView
RCSD searching for missing woman

Goodwin was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes.
Goodwin was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to locate a 78-year-old woman.

Kiziah Goodwin was last seen wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes.

Officials also say she was last seen at her residence in Eastover on Tuesday, July 19.

Goodwin drives a light grey 2017 Honda Accord with license plate PZB860 and the vehicle has damage on the front right side, says investigators.

Deputies say Kiziah suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

If anyone has information on her location, call 911.

