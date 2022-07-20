SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Vice President Pence to speak on the ‘post-Roe world’ in Florence

Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Florence Wednesday night.

Pence will speak at the Florence Baptist Temple beginning at 7 p.m.

According to an event description on Facebook, the former vice president will be talking about “The Post-Roe World.”

The event is open to the public.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Steven Galloway
Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter, suspect arrested
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road

Latest News

On Thursday Aug. 4 you can help make a difference by donating blood at the Red Cross.
WIS is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive
McElveen, an 18-year-old from Columbia, is the first to secure a full-time position in Dominion...
Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership
Justin McElveen
Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership
91 people were recently arrested during a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South...
Nearly 100 arrests made in crime reduction operation in the Carolinas
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC set to host Chelsea FC in international friendly