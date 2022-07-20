Former South Carolina House Speaker named Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Prisma Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives is starting a new position at Prisma Health.

James H. “Jay” Lucas was named the Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Prisma Health Wednesday. Lucas announced he wasn’t running again for office earlier this year.

“I am very excited to join the Prisma Health team to help create a better state of health for South Carolina,” said Lucas. He starts his new role with the company on July 25, 2022.

He started serving in the SC House of Representatives from the 65th District after being elected in 1999. He rose to the position of speaker after being elected by his colleagues in 2014.

In addition to his service at the State House, Lucas is an attorney. He has also been a county manager, city finance director, county attorney and municipal judge during his career.

Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health said, “He is the perfect person to help us achieve our purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of South Carolinians by working with policymakers and regulatory agencies in Columbia, in Washington, D.C., and in the local municipalities that Prisma Health calls home.”

