FIRST ALERT: More storms, heat, & humidity this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect rain and storms for the rest of the work week, and hot and humid weather this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

There’s a chance of some rain and storms this evening. Right now it looks to be a 50-60% chance.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT day for some strong storms in the afternoon (40% chance).

Friday we have a 40% chance of some rain and storms.

We have a 20% chance of storms Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies, a little drier but highs are in the mid 90s.

Sunday is dry with highs in the mid 90s. Skies are mostly sunny.

First Alert Summary:

There’s a chance of some showers and storms this evening. Around a 50-60% chance of some heavy downpours and some breezy winds.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT for some gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon. Right now chances are around 40% and highs reach the low to mid 90s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with plenty of humidity.

The cold front that brings the chance of rain and storms starts to stall over the region Friday and that brings a 40% chance of rain and thunder. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Saturday we have mid 70s in the morning and highs reach the mid 90s by the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of rain and thunder during the day. Sunday looks drier with highs up to 95. Skies are mostly sunny.

Monday also looks to be drier as the jet stream moves north and we warm up into the mid 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Evening showers and storms but drier overnight with mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms. Highs reach the low 90s but it will be humid.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 90s but humid.

Saturday: Hotter with highs in the mid 90s with just a 20% chance for showers and storms.

Sunday: Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday: Mid 90s with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid!

