Columbia man sentenced in hotel drugs, firearms case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is facing over a decade in prison after being sentenced to federal prison.

Ralph Allison Pitt, Jr., was arrested on Dec. 6, 2017. Evidence at court said federal agents and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (ACHIDTA) took part in a search warrant of a hotel room shared by Pitt and a co-defendant.

Deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search and helped locate controlled substances. This included 179 grams of pure methamphetamine and another substance that weighed 380 grams.

A weapon recovered from the investigation included a Smith & Wesson pistol, which was found inside a duffle bag with a luggage tag showing Pitt’s name.

Pitt was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a five year term of supervision. He is not eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.