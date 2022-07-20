SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Charlotte FC set to host Chelsea FC in international friendly

The Blues are touring the USA as part of their preseason preparations for the approaching Premier League season.
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club is set for a huge friendly match at Bank of America Stadium against Chelsea Football Club, one of Europe’s best clubs.

Chelsea FC is an English professional football club that plays in the Premier League in Fulham, London.

The Blues are touring the USA as part of their preseason preparations for the approaching Premier League season.

Related: Ahead of Chelsea match, Charlotte FC installs real grass on field

It’s not every day you get to see one of the best teams in the world in person in America with some of the biggest names in global soccer, so that’s why this is a big night for Charlotte.

“This is a great game to play for the card for the club, to play one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in the world,” said Charlotte FC’s interim head coach Christian Lattanzio. “And so it’s a dual situation where we are, we want to try certain things but at the same time, also enjoy the moment of meeting one of the best clubs in the world, one of the best teams in the world.”

Chelsea FC features one of America’s best soccer players in Christian Pulisic. He played at Bank of America Stadium with his old team, Borussia Dortmund, back in 2018 against Liverpool and scored two goals.

In Charlotte FC’s inaugural season in the MLS, the club is still in the hunt for a playoff spot and has a huge match against Toronto on Saturday.

Wednesday’s match against Chelsea FC will knock off at 7:30 p.m.

Related: Catching up with Charlotte FC players with Carolina roots

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
Steven Galloway
Suspect in Sumter stroller shooting previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2005 case
Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident on...
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run near St. Andrews Road

Latest News

On Thursday Aug. 4 you can help make a difference by donating blood at the Red Cross.
WIS is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive
McElveen, an 18-year-old from Columbia, is the first to secure a full-time position in Dominion...
Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership
Justin McElveen
Spring Valley graduate lands job through SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership
91 people were recently arrested during a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South...
Nearly 100 arrests made in crime reduction operation in the Carolinas