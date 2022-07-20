SkyView
Atlantic Beach receives $50K grant to preserve community’s history, artifacts

The grant supports ‘Amplifying the Story of The Pearl’
Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach(Source: Town of Atlantic Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach was awarded a one-year project planning grant totaling $50,000 to support the “Amplifying the Story of The Pearl” project.

The grant is a part of the Foundation’s Broadening Narratives initiative.

This initiative is designed to support better collections practices, and ensure that more collecting organizations are operationally stronger; promote the telling of diverse narratives through their collections; encourage more public engagement with a broader array of diverse narratives.

The Amplifying the Story of The Pearl project will showcase the untold story of dedication and resilience of a group of underrepresented people for over 88 years.

Led by Mr. George Tyson in 1934, a group of African Americans created a thriving beach town in the segregated south that survived the Jim Crow era. While there have been many beaches historically designated for Black beachgoers in America, on both the east and west coasts, Atlantic Beach is the only one in the country to have remained in the hands of African Americans since its founding in 1934.

According to the Donnelly Foundation, collections are composed of diverse narratives that provide perspectives from the past, contribute to a better-informed present, and lead to a more inclusive, sustainable and healthier future.

“The Broadening the Narratives grant will afford the Atlantic Beach community the first opportunity to share compelling stories in a culturally sensitive narrative as a part of the Amplifying the Story of The Pearl collection,” said Jake Evans. the Atlantic Beach Mayor.

The $50k grant will be used, but not limited, to:

  • Create a strategy for identifying, locating and categorizing the history and artifacts of Atlantic Beach
  • Create an initial technical plan for preserving the artifacts received
  • Develop a long-term plan for the sharing and ongoing collection of materials from Atlantic Beach residents and lifelong visitors

“As a lifelong member of the Atlantic Beach community. I am so excited about this grant from the Donnelly Foundation. Atlantic Beach’s history is still very much an oral history waiting to be preserved. The Broadening the Narratives grant helps guarantee the ongoing oral history harvests from persons who were engaged in the early history of Atlantic Beach will be a part of a collection for others to see. With this grant, our team will, over the next year, develop a robust collection plan which will make sure that we “Amplify the Story of The Pearl” for generations to come,” shared Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt.

