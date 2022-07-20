SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquakes felt in Elgin
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
generic crash
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-26 in Lexington Co.
Police Line graphic
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop
Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter

Latest News

The United States Department of Justice
Columbia man sentenced in hotel drugs, firearms case
File photo on Lake Murray, S.C.
Saluda Co. officials recover body of person who fell into Lake Murray
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
US home sales fell in June as prices reach new heights
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
A helicopter from the Butte County Sheriff's Office was dispatched, along with emergency...
WATCH: Horse, rider rescued from bottom of cliff after long fall