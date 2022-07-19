SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Second meeting for SC House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday the South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion is holding their second meeting.

It is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the State House. The committee was formed by lawmakers earlier this year in anticipation of a potential ruling from the SCOTUS overruling Roe v. Wade.

The first meeting included public testimony, the second one does not.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shauna Brown
Police searching for missing Columbia woman who never arrived at school
The victim was identified from the InTown Suites shooting on Two Notch Rd.
Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets
Deshon Kirkland (left), Troy Keitt (middle) and Ti'yon Harriot (right) have all been arrested...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kershaw County
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro

Latest News

Earthquake graphic
Tuesday earthquake felt in Elgin
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
SC Ad Hoc Committee on abortion meets to discuss draft legislation
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’