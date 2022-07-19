VP Harris arrives in Charlotte for planned visit after Biden tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charlotte late Thursday morning to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in affordable, high-speed internet.

Harris will be making remarks at the Carole A. Hoefener Community Services Center on East Sixth Street in Charlotte. She plans to speak about high-speed internet at 1:30 p.m., then take part in a roundtable discussion on abortion access.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said drivers in uptown Charlotte should expect shifts in the traffic pattern and increased congestion between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday during the vice president’s visit.

Harris arrived in Charlotte hours after it was announced that President Joe Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said he is experiencing very mild symptoms.

According to the vice president’s office, Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning and was last with the president on Tuesday.

Harris most recently visited the Queen City in December 2021 to promote infrastructure law.

While visiting, Harris will also meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.

WBTV will provide coverage of Harris’ visit.

