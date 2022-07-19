SkyView
Tuesday earthquake felt in Elgin

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Tuesday afternoon at around 12:06 p.m.

The USGS reported a 2.4 magnitude centered around 3.2 miles to the north east of Elgin. It had a depth of around 8.6 miles below the surface.

The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the earthquake was most heavily felt in the Elgin area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as learn more.

