Tuesday earthquake felt in Elgin
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Tuesday afternoon at around 12:06 p.m.
The USGS reported a 2.4 magnitude centered around 3.2 miles to the north east of Elgin. It had a depth of around 8.6 miles below the surface.
The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the earthquake was most heavily felt in the Elgin area.
RELATED COVERAGE
- 3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
- Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes
- SC geologists outline key takeaways from report on Elgin-area earthquakes, detail path forward
This is a developing story and will be updated as learn more.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.