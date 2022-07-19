SkyView
Soda City Live: South Carolinian comes up with new way to travel in style

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From music, to dancing, to acting and now developing the newest travel necessity -Camille Bright is just doing it all.

Camille is the inventor of a neck pillow that protects natural hair so you can reach your destination in style!

Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw went one-on-one with Bright about her unique invention and the latest on her acting career and when she’s popping up on a screen near you.

