Soda City Live: South Carolinian comes up with new way to travel in style

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From music, to dancing, to acting and now developing the newest travel necessity -Camille Bright is just doing it all.

Camille is the inventor of a neck pillow that protects natural hair so you can reach your destination in style!

Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw went one-on-one with Bright about her unique invention and the latest on her acting career and when she’s popping up on a screen near you.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.