COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re invited to a community education event to learn more about the mental health and substance abuse crisis affecting our families. It’s called “A Culture in Crisis: Hope for the Future.”

It’s hosted by a non-profit organization based in the city of Cayce that raises awareness about substance abuse and mental health. The group, the Taylor Watford Foundation, also funds treatment for individuals and supports local recovery initiatives.

Jade Watford and her family started the nonprofit after she lost her brother, Taylor, to an accidental overdose in 2018. Allison Swygert is a board member of the Taylor Watford Foundation. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to share details of the July 30th event that is free to the public.

Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis (The Taylor Watford Foundation)

After Taylor’s death, the Watford family’s former home became an Oxford House. Oxford homes are used to give those in recovery a chance to live in a drug-free environment where they are held accountable.

The Culture in Crisis: Hope for the Future community education event is Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is for those 13 years of age and older. The seminar will be held at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church at 2050 Leaphart Road in West Columbia. Lunch will be provided.

Register at www.taylorwatfordfoundation.org under the ‘events’ tab.

