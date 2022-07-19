Sheriff Ravenell elected president of South Carolina Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is now the 2022-2023 president for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Representatives from the 46 SC counties met in Myrtle Beach for the annual conference. Ravenell was sworn in by Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover during a July 13 ceremony.

Ravenell’s new role includes advocating for the sheriffs in the state and serving as a spokesperson.

“I’d like to take this time to thank the citizens of Orangeburg County for allowing me the opportunity to stand on the stage such as this,” Ravenell said.

“I stand on stages all across the country representing the people of Orangeburg County. And I don’t take it lightly,” he continued.

Ravenell previously served multiple positions on the SC Sheriff’s Association board prior to being elected president.

