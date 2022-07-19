SkyView
Sheriff Ravenell elected president of South Carolina Sheriff’s Association

Sheriff Ravenell and his family met with SC Gov. Henry McMaster at the ceremony.
Sheriff Ravenell and his family met with SC Gov. Henry McMaster at the ceremony.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is now the 2022-2023 president for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Representatives from the 46 SC counties met in Myrtle Beach for the annual conference. Ravenell was sworn in by Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover during a July 13 ceremony.

Ravenell’s new role includes advocating for the sheriffs in the state and serving as a spokesperson.

“I’d like to take this time to thank the citizens of Orangeburg County for allowing me the opportunity to stand on the stage such as this,” Ravenell said.

“I stand on stages all across the country representing the people of Orangeburg County. And I don’t take it lightly,” he continued.

Ravenell previously served multiple positions on the SC Sheriff’s Association board prior to being elected president.

