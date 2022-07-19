Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP/WCSC) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench.

Senators approved Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-5 earlier this year to advance her nomination.

Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade.

Sen. Lindsey Graham released a statement Tuesday night after her confirmation:

I am very pleased that Judge Michelle Childs from South Carolina received a strong bipartisan vote to become a judge on the DC Circuit.

Judge Childs is an extremely talented lawyer and has proven to be a fair-minded judge. She has wide and deep support from all corners of the South Carolina legal community. She will be a great addition to the DC Circuit Court. She has lived an exceptional life and is a true role model for young people looking to pursue a career in law.

Senator Scott and I appreciate the bipartisan support from our Senate colleagues and wish Judge Childs well on this new chapter in her life.

Earlier this year, she was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, given the pending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. South Carolina’s two Republican senators, Graham and Tim Scott, came out in support of Childs for the role.

“She didn’t go to Harvard or Yale, I think that’s a plus,” Graham said. “I told [Biden] if you nominate Michelle Childs, she’ll be in the liberal camp for sure, but she has a hell of a story and she’s somebody, I think, that could bring the Senate together and probably get more than 60 votes.”

But Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, instead, to become the court’s first Black female jurist.

“As a fellow South Carolinian and the product of some of America’s finest public schools, I believe Judge Michelle Childs would have been an excellent nominee to our nation’s highest court,” Scott said in a statement.

Childs earned her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina in 1991. She served as a U.S. District Court Judge for South Carolina since 2010 and previously served as a state trial court judge on the S.C. Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.