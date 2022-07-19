Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-26 in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run on I-26 west.

The crash happened on Monday around 11:46 p.m. near mile marker 106, according to SC Highway Patrol.

A person was walking on the interstate when an unknown vehicle hit them.

The pedestrian died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

