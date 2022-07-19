SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after being arrested on Medicaid fraud charges.

Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC, is charged with three counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, value of $10,000 or more. Hayes is also charged with one count of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 18, 2022.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) investigated the operations of Clearscreen LLC, a Columbia based business.

Wilson said on three occasions from Oct. 10, 2015 through Jan. 31, 2018, Hayes as the owner and operator of the business fraudulently obtained money in excess of $10,000. SCMFCU investigation said this was done with the intention of defrauding the South Carolina Medicaid program.

As part of the investigation Hayes is also alleged to have falsified documents and claims to SC Medicaid for mental health services that were never provided to beneficiaries in the Greenville and Florence areas.

Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, value $10,000 or more is a Class E felony. It carries penalty fines at the court’s discretion and a sentence of up to 10 years.

Medical Assistance Provider Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor. It carries a fine up to $1,000 and up to three years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shauna Brown
Police searching for missing Columbia woman who never arrived at school
The victim was identified from the InTown Suites shooting on Two Notch Rd.
Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting
Deshon Kirkland (left), Troy Keitt (middle) and Ti'yon Harriot (right) have all been arrested...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kershaw County
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro

Latest News

A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
wis
FIRST ALERT: A few storms this afternoon/evening as the warmth and humidity continue
SC geologists dive deeper into recent earthquakes reports
SC geologists outline key takeaways from report on Elgin-area earthquakes, detail path forward