Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after being arrested on Medicaid fraud charges.

Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC, is charged with three counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, value of $10,000 or more. Hayes is also charged with one count of Medical Assistance Provider Fraud. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 18, 2022.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) investigated the operations of Clearscreen LLC, a Columbia based business.

Wilson said on three occasions from Oct. 10, 2015 through Jan. 31, 2018, Hayes as the owner and operator of the business fraudulently obtained money in excess of $10,000. SCMFCU investigation said this was done with the intention of defrauding the South Carolina Medicaid program.

As part of the investigation Hayes is also alleged to have falsified documents and claims to SC Medicaid for mental health services that were never provided to beneficiaries in the Greenville and Florence areas.

Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, value $10,000 or more is a Class E felony. It carries penalty fines at the court’s discretion and a sentence of up to 10 years.

Medical Assistance Provider Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor. It carries a fine up to $1,000 and up to three years in prison.

