G.A.N.G.S. in Peace protests to urge Richland County to fund initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A funding vote is scheduled for Tuesday evening that could determine the direction of a gun violence initiative in Richland County.

The Getting A New Generation Started in Peace (G.A.N.G.S) Initiative is requesting the Richland County Council to approve funding to help the organization’s mission to curb youth gun violence in the community.

After the council decided to move the vote to their next meeting, the organization said they’re protesting the delay,

“Instead of supporting this urgent proposal to maintain the peace in Richland County communities, councilmembers are opting to follow an antiquated “process” that may take months to finalize and implement.”

The proposed budget for the initiative is $200,000 to serve approximately 9,000 students in Richland County.

The vote is planned for the July 19, 2022 County Council meeting. G.A.N.G.S. said in a release that it will be protesting the delay in funding from the council and that community members will, “bombard County Council and voice their concerns about the “urgency of now” and the worthiness of programs like this Gang and Youth Violence Prevention Initiative.”

It will be live streamed for the public.

The program comes after a recent string of youth gun violence in the Midlands. The recent violence includes over twenty shootings involving young people that have left multiple dead. The initiative includes former gang members from the Crips, Bloods, Piru, GD’s and Folk Nation members using their experiences to urge young people to let go of the guns.

The group, led by Bishop Eric Davis met with Midlands law enforcement agencies in June to find solutions. The program aims to provide community services such as:

Summer Camps

Midnight Basketball

Boxing Retreats

Fall Football Leagues

Safety programs

Sheriff Leon Lott wrote a letter in support of the program, “This initiative is ground-breaking in that it brings various gangs together to create peace and less violence.”

There are concerns from the council ahead of Tuesday’s vote, “This request is out of process.” The council also wrote, “All other non-profits had to go through a competitive process, and this is circumventing the competitive process.”

Other concerns presented before the meeting included multiple other organizations and causes in the Midlands, “...there is a process in place, so we do not do agreements for all these organizations. It is based on the application and whether they meet the requirements.”

However it also points out that G.A.N.G.S. , “They are facilitating an emergency situation.”

Project objectives include:

Reduce gun carrying among adolescents in specific communities in Richland County.

Reduce homicides caused by gang-related violence in target communities.

Support immediate individual and community needs pre-incident of violence.

Change the perception of participants regarding their life trajectories.

Relocate participants daily, reducing exposure to risks associated with poverty.

Introduce a “counter narrative” to combats the barrage of negative messages and images reinforced in their psyches daily.

