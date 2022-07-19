SkyView
Former South Carolina governor teases potential presidential run

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley(PRNewswire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina governor teased a potential presidential run Monday.

During a speech at the Christians United of Israel 2022 summit, Nikki Haley criticized the Biden administration’s actions towards Iran, claiming the rogue state would continue to pursue nuclear weapons even if it signs an agreement.

During the speech Haley said, “And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise… The next President will shred it – on her first day in office.”

Haley also posted her criticisms and her statements online.

Haley served as South Carolina’s first female governor and served during the Trump administration as an ambassador to the United Nations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

