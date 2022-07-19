SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon for the rest of the week

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got showers and storms each afternoon and evening for the rest of this workweek.

First Alert Headlines

  • Few evening showers and storms for this evening.
  • Rain and storms are possible each afternoon Wednesday through Friday, there’s a 40% chance.
  • Mid 90s possible Thursday with some evening storms again.
  • Friday we see a shower and storm in the afternoon, highs are in the low 90s.
  • The weekend has mid 90s with 20% chance of rain and thunder.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

We have a chance of some rain and thunderstorms this evening, around a 30% chance of seeing some precip. Lows tonight are down into the mid 70s.

We have southern flow and enough humidity and heat to warrant a 40% chance of storms Wednesday. Highs are in the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front nears Thursday, this brings us a 40% chance of rain and storms for the evening hours. With the lack of rain during the day we see highs reach the mid 90s.

Friday we have the front stall over the region. The chance of rain and storms during the day is around 40%.

Saturday and Sunday will be hot with mid 90s and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms each afternoon.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Evening showers and storms but drier overnight with low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs reach the low 90s but feeling hotter with the humidity.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms. Highs reach the mid 90s but it will be humid.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 90s but humid.

Saturday: Hotter with highs in the mid 90s with just a 20% chance for showers and storms

Sunday: Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and just a 20% chance of storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

