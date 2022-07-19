SkyView
Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Tuesday morning shooting is under investigation in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the 1500 block of Airport Rd at around 8:30 a.m. on reports of an unconscious man inside a building.

Deputies found an unconscious man, later identified as Willie McDuffie. The 70-year-old McDuffie was an employee of the locally owned automotive repair business. He was pronounced deceased of gunshot wounds.

McDuffie was found by a family member inside the office. Investigators are ruling it a homicide.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said,

“This business is a small close-knit group of family and friends, and they used their skills to help others. We are trying to verify motive but so far, McDuffie’s death makes no sense.”

“We have a whole team of investigators working on this case. Whoever is responsible for this senseless death needs to be held accountable. I am asking anyone in the community, anyone that knew this family, if there’s something my investigators need to know, contact this office.”

