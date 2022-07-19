SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office confirmed that a child died after a jet ski crash in the Myrtle Beach area over the weekend.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Officials added that two people were taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s office said the child died and the father was the driver of the jet ski.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the parent’s condition improves and he can be notified before the name is released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Brown
Police searching for missing Columbia woman who never arrived at school
The victim was identified from the InTown Suites shooting on Two Notch Rd.
Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting
Deshon Kirkland (left), Troy Keitt (middle) and Ti'yon Harriot (right) have all been arrested...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kershaw County
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro

Latest News

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man charged in South Carolina Medicaid fraud scheme
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
wis
FIRST ALERT: A few storms this afternoon/evening as the warmth and humidity continue
SC geologists dive deeper into recent earthquakes reports
SC geologists outline key takeaways from report on Elgin-area earthquakes, detail path forward