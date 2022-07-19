SkyView
Beamer turns his swag on for SEC Media Day hype video

Video of the Gamecocks head coach is grabbing attention
Shane Beamer hype video
Shane Beamer hype video(Twitter/@GamecockFB)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - A hype video tweeted by the South Carolina Gamecock Football team has gotten hundreds of thousands of views as the team’s head coach prepares to take the mic for Tuesday’s SEC Media Day.

The video shows head coach Shane Beamer getting ready for the event and dancing with the team while “Turn My Swag On” by Soulja Boy plays.

“Get that mic ready,” is the message they tweeted just after 10 a.m.

Beamer is set to speak about the outlook for the upcoming football season at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday with OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Dakereon Joyner, and DL Zacch Pickens.

FOX Carolina will cover the 2022 SEC and ACC media days through Thursday on The Six O’Clock News and The Ten O’Clock News.

Rival head coach Dabo Swinney is slated to speak at ACC’s Media Day on Thursday.

