SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shauna Brown
Police searching for missing Columbia woman who never arrived at school
The victim was identified from the InTown Suites shooting on Two Notch Rd.
Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting
Deshon Kirkland (left), Troy Keitt (middle) and Ti'yon Harriot (right) have all been arrested...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kershaw County
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court
wis
FIRST ALERT: A few storms this afternoon/evening as the warmth and humidity continue
A 10-year-old Ukrainian checkers master is taking on all challengers to support her country and...
Checkers champion, 10, raises money for Ukrainian army
Police say a good samaritan possilbly saved the lives of many when he shot a gunman who opened...
Good Samaritan shoots, kills man who opened fire at Indiana mall