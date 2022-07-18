SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court, charged with assault

A South Carolina man is charged with assault and battery after a confrontation with his son's killer in an Orangeburg County courtroom. (Courtesy: The Times and Democrat)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in the Midlands is charged after a confrontation inside a South Carolina courtroom was caught on camera.

The incident occurred during a sentencing hearing on July 14 for Lindy Jones, who pleaded guilty to killing Willie Antoine Fields in 2019.

Fields was 18 years old when he was reported missing and later found shot to death.

According to The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg, the teen’s father, Willie Clay Fields punched Jones in the head during the emotional sentencing hearing.

In cell phone video the newspaper recorded in the courtroom, Fields’ mother is in tears saying Jones took her only child before the outburst.

Fields was charged with contempt and assault and battery for the confrontation with his son’s killer. Attorney Justin Bamberg is representing Fields free-of-charge, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jones’ sentencing was delayed due to the incident. He could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at a Intown Suites location.
RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road
Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia

Latest News

Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro
Joe Cunningham
Joe Cunningham reveals prospective Lt. Governor candidates
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson)
South Carolina Air National Guard to hold nighttime training in Lexington County