Victim identified in deadly Two Notch Rd. hotel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The victim in a deadly shooting was identified Monday in Richland County.

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Tow Notch Rd. at the InTown Suites.

On arrival, investigators found a man in one of the hotel rooms with a gunshot wound on his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the man Monday, July 18, 2022 as Deddrick D. Pogue, 28, of Columbia.

