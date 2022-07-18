SkyView
Sumter police search for missing teen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Jasmine Leonard, 16, was last seen walking from a fast-food restaurant on Hampton Avenue before getting into an SUV or pickup truck, according to police.

Jasmine is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Wendy’s uniform shirt and black pants.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700.

