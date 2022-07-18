Sumter Co man arrested during traffic stop for copper theft

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested on July 11 during a traffic stop.

According to officials Trent Martin was stopped because the vehicle he was driving matched the description of a vehicle caught on camera in connection to a theft from a Farmers Telephone Company (FTC) cellular tower.

Investigators say they found cut up copper and guide wires in the back of his vehicle.

The SCSO say they believe Martin is connected to the theft of copper from nine other towers in Sumter County.

Officials say Martin remains a suspect in the other thefts and the investigation is ongoing.

Martin was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and received a $19,625 surety bond.

The SCSO also said the FTC had serious concerns about the towers with missing copper being struck by lightning.

According to the FTC if that occurs it could possibly result in a loss of communications and 911 services for extended hours.

