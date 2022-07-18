Space Force welcomes Clemson University to partnership program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is welcoming a new partner in the Midlands.

Clemson University joined the USSF University Partnership Program (UPP) Monday, July 18, 2022.

The UPP is designed to develop and retain the science and technical workforce. It also offers educational and leadership development opportunities for existing USSF employees.

Clemson University President Jim Clements said, “Clemson is proud to partner with the United States Space Force in becoming a member of the USSF University Partnership Program. As we continue our institution’s strong history with the united States Armed Forces, this new partnership is an incredible opportunity for our faculty, staff and students to continue to engage in groundbreaking research, develop innovative educational experiences and discover new and exciting way to serve our country.”

Universities in the program are selected based on four qualifications:

STEM degree offerings and space-related research initiatives and labs

ROTC program

Student diversity population

Degrees and programming that support veterans, their families and active servicemembers pursuing higher education

Clemson’s ROTC program has produced over 10,000 officers, including Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond. Raymond graduated in 1984. Two other Air Force generals assigned the Space Force are also Clemson ROTC graduates, Maj. Gen. Leah G. Launderback and Maj. Gen. Donna Shipton.

Clemson and the USSF said they are moving to meet the program’s four main goals:

Establish opportunities for research, advanced academic degrees and workforce development

Identify areas of mutual interest to research with other member universities

Establish scholarships, internships and mentorship opportunities for students and ROTC cadets

Recruit and develop diverse officers, enlisted and civilian Guardians with a focus in science, technology, engineering and mathematics

