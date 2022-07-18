Soda City Live: Your home could be their next home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yet again, another animal shelter in our area is overwhelmed with too many mouths to feed, too many cages to clean, and too many tears to shed if and when they have to start euthanizing the overpopulation of cats and dogs.

Help is needed.

So, in stepped Jason Southers of Goat Daddy’s Farm in Kershaw County who got a call from some fellow animal advocates in the group, Friends of Lee County Animal Shelter. Jason joined Soda City Live along with Dr. Kevin Scruggs, a veterinarian with Ark Veterinary Services.

Together, they’re pleading for the public to consider adoption. Dr. Scruggs also reminded WIS TV viewers of the need to spay and neuter their animals to prevent the overpopulation of strays in shelters.

Jason suggests if you can’t adopt, please consider making a monetary gift or a donation of cat litter, towels, dog and cat food, and cleaning supplies. For more information on the animals available for adoption in Lee County, send an email to FriendsOfLeeCounty@gmail.com.

