Soda City Live: Camden's Lions Club first female president gives back to local senior citizens

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are people all over the world, nation and state working hard to make a difference and it is important to give people their flowers and show just how much their work in the community is making a difference.

Monday on Soda City Live, our Billie Jean Shaw did just that by sitting down with a local hero who is working to make the lives of senior citizens as comfortable as possible.

Kesha Hayes, the founder and of “Aging Beauties,” a non-profit that provides support and companionship to seniors was highlighted on Soda City Live as she is also the first woman to become president of the Camden Lions Club.

The Lions Club is an international service organization that is widely known for fighting blindness, and volunteering for many different kinds of community projects - including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

