SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With all of the earthquakes that have been happening in the Midlands, we asked Josh Bradley with Capital City Financial if earthquake insurance is part of our regular homeowner’s insurance.

Bradley says that even though we have had many earthquakes recently, there has not been very significant damage. However, it is important to re-evaluate your policy.

Most homeowner policies do not cover earthquakes so you would need to add an addendum to your policy or buy a separate policy.

What does earthquake insurance cover and how does it work?

The policy will only cover damage done by the shaking an earthquake causes. It will not cover anything that results from the earthquake like flooding or fire.

These policies usually carry a high deductible of around 10 to 20 percent.

How much do these policies cost and are they really worth it?

Typically, the policies are not too expensive at maybe 10 to 20 percent of your traditional homeowners’ policy. However, with the lack of severity of the earthquakes happening and the high deductible, it may not be worth the money.

Bradley says that it is always good to talk to your insurance professionals about these things to determine if they are a good fit for you.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at a Intown Suites location.
RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road
Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia

Latest News

Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Money Matters
Money Matters- Extra Income and How it Impacts your Taxes
Money Matters- Extra Income and How it Impacts your Taxes
Money Matters- Extra Income and How it Impacts your Taxes