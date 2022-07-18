SkyView
Monday earthquake in the Midlands

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Monday.

The USGS reported a 1.2 magnitude earthquake roughly 3 miles south east of Elgin. The earthquake happened at around 12:47 p.m. Monday.

It continues the current swarm of earthquakes that scientists believe began in December of 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE

SC geologists dive deeper on recent earthquakes, SCDNR says

