Man dies in ATV accident in Winnsboro

FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County officials are investigating an ATV accident that left a man dead in Winnsboro.

The incident happened at Carolina Adventure World at 1515 Arrowhead Road on Saturday.

Jorge Bienavides, 35, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead from his injuries after an ATV he was operating flipped over and landed on him, according to Coroner Chris Hill.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The accident is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

