Harvest Hope asking South Carolina to “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” to celebrate Shark Week

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Harvest Hope Food Bank is asking area communities to donate during the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger.”

The annual campaign celebrates Shark Week and runs from July 14 through 31. Harvest Hope reports 11% of South Carolina residents struggle to put enough food on their table.

Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “We’ve recently seen a drop in both donations and food drives, and this is a fun opportunity for individuals, families, friends, colleagues, or organizations to come together and take action for your neighbors who need a helping hand.”

Harvest Hope serves 20 counties across the state. The organization reports it provides over 20 million meals in their service area.

During the campaign the organization is encouraging people across the Midlands to donate canned or pouched meats such as tuna or chicken.

Individuals can help Harvest Hope by donating, shopping their Amazon Wishlist or volunteering at an area branch.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

