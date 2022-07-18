SkyView
FIRST ALERT-Tracking near average temperatures and afternoon storms

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Mainly sunny skies for the first day of the work week.
  • There is a better chance of storms Tuesday
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s until the weekend, the humidity will make it feel hotter
First Alert Summary

Happy Monday, expect warm temperatures with highs in the low 90s and a stray shower or storm for the afternoon hours.

A cold front starts to near and become more diffuse by Tuesday. Expect lows in the mid 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 40% chance of showers and

storms as the front nears and stalls.

Wednesday Expect a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Small short waves will push over the region Thursday and Friday and that will help usher in a higher chance of rain and storms. High temps are still in the low 90s and we have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid 70s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly Sunny, a stray storm possible. Highs are in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 91.

