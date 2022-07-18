SkyView
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT-Hot & Steamy weather continues, few more storms Tuesday

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more heat and humidity throughout the rest of the week.

First Alert Headlines

  • A few evening showers and storms possible tonight.
  • There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms for Tuesday afternoon/evening.
  • Wednesday we have a 20% chance of showers and storms with low 90s. It will feel like the low 100s with the heat index.
  • Thursday and Friday we have a 40% chance of showers and storms with low 90s for highs.
  • Temps are hotter for the weekend with a 20% chance of a few isolated storms.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary

The heat and humidity have lead to some showers and storms this afternoon and those will linger into the evening hours. Lows tonight are down into the mid 70s tonight.

Tuesday we have a weak cold front that approaching and becoming more diffuse as it moves south and east. Expect low 90s for highs and a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Wednesday a small high pressure system is to our north and that quells our chances of showers and storms down to 20%. Expect lows in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. With the humidity it will feel like the low 100s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Another front approaches into Thursday and Friday which ups our chances of rain and storms to 40%. Highs are in the low 90s and lows are in the mid 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Our southern flow increases Saturday and that brings warmer air as a high pressure sits over the Gulf. Highs reach the upper 90s, near 97 for the afternoon. With the heat and humidity there’s a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday is similar with a 20% chance and mid to upper 90s for highs.

wis
wis(WIS)

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 91.

Saturday: Getting hot, with highs in the upper 90s and there’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

