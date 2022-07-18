Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department rescued a driver from a flooded intersection Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon after rain moved through the Midlands.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Columbia SC, West Columbia SC and Cayce SC until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iDicWZv0Vk — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 18, 2022

The department said in a social media post that Main and Whaley was flooded and a vehicle became trapped. Engine One, Rescue One and Ladder Nine were at the scene to help. The driver was reported safe.

First responders are advising drivers to avoid rising waters and seek alternative routes.

Engine 1, Rescue 1 & Ladder 9 on scene at Main & Whaley streets right now where one car became stuck in flood waters. Driver is out of the car and safe. A reminder DO NOT DRIVE through rising waters! Turn around and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/eg76pRx0n9 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) July 18, 2022

⚠️ Intersection at Main & Whaley Streets are flooded. #ColumbiaPDSC & @ColaFire have blocked all travel there. Please find a safe alternate route. We’ll monitor that area throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/TNzGCSVOGn — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2022

