Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets

A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department rescued a driver from a flooded intersection Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon after rain moved through the Midlands.

The department said in a social media post that Main and Whaley was flooded and a vehicle became trapped. Engine One, Rescue One and Ladder Nine were at the scene to help. The driver was reported safe.

First responders are advising drivers to avoid rising waters and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

