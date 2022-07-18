Crash closes left lane on I-77 south near Cayce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Exit 2 (Twelfth Street- Saxe Gotha- Cayce) has slowed traffic and closed the left lane.

The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m., according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported.

Use caution if you are driving through the area.

