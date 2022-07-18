SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country.

John Hopkins University said average daily cases have more than tripled over the past three months. Meanwhile, federal government data shows current hospitalizations surpassed 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

John Hopkins University found the average number of daily deaths has risen above 400 for the first time in two months.

More than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. If you live in one of those counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at a Intown Suites location.
RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road
Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
LIVE: Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Joe Cunningham
Joe Cunningham reveals prospective Lt. Governor candidates
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting