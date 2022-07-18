SkyView
Police searching for missing Columbia woman that never arrived to school

Shauna Brown
Shauna Brown(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a missing Columbia woman Monday.

The Columbia Police Department said the 39-year-old Shauna Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama. Investigators do not believe she ever arrived at her destination.

Brown’s mother said the last time she heard from her was on July 10, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

