Police searching for missing Columbia woman that never arrived to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a missing Columbia woman Monday.

The Columbia Police Department said the 39-year-old Shauna Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama. Investigators do not believe she ever arrived at her destination.

Brown’s mother said the last time she heard from her was on July 10, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

🚨39 y/o Shauna Brown's mom hasn't heard from her daughter since 7/10. Mom says no communication is out of character for Shauna. She was set to travel to school in Alabama but it's believed she did not arrive at her destination. Know Shauna's whereabouts? Contact #Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/IVvipUR8pd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2022

Cont'd: Shauna Brown was last seen wearing royal blue nursing 'scrubs' & was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla w/SC license plate TXR-359. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2022

